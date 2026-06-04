Norristown teen charged with murder in fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy

The Brief Alex Herrera, 16, is charged with murder after a deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Norristown on Wednesday. Police say the shooting happened during a fight between two groups of teenagers. Herrera is being held at the Montgomery County Youth Center awaiting arraignment.



A 16-year-old boy from Norristown has been charged with murder after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a fight between groups of teenagers, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Police Chief Michael Trail.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, in Haws Alley off George Street. Officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head, and he was pronounced dead at Paoli Trauma Center.

Detectives recovered a live round, a fired cartridge casing, and a cellphone at the scene, which they say belonged to 16-year-old Alex Herrera. Investigators also found videos showing several teenagers running from the area after the shot was fired.

Police say the investigation revealed that two groups of teenagers met three times that night to fight, but kept moving locations because of police presence. The third fight ended in the fatal shooting.

Detectives identified Herrara in video footage, saying he appeared to be holding something in his waistband as he ran from the scene. He was stopped by police nearby.

Herrara is charged with First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, and possessing an instrument of crime.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what led up to the fight or if any other teenagers will face charges. The name of the 15-year-old victim has not been released.