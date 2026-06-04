Police investigating overnight triple shooting in Kensington

The Brief Three people were shot overnight in Kensington. Officers brought one man to Temple Hospital, and two other shooting victims later showed up at Episcopal Hospital. Police recovered a vehicle that matched the description of the one that dropped the two victims off at the hospital.



Investigators say three people were hurt in a shooting overnight in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were patrolling near the 600 block of East Wishart Street when they heard multiple gunshots around 2 a.m.

Police found a male shooting victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the lower back, according to investigators. Officers brought the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

Police were later notified by staff at Episcopal Hospital that two shooting victims, 19 and 26, were dropped off with gunshot wounds to the arms. The two men told police they were also shot on the 600 block of Wishart Street.

Investigators found at least 10 fired shells near the intersection of Wishart and F streets, Officers also found an unattended vehicle nearby that matched the description of the one that dropped the shooting victims off at the hospital.

"Inside that vehicle, you can see that there's blood inside and also in plain view you can see that there is a handgun in the vehicle," Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.

No arrests have been reported.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not determined a motive for the triple shooting.

Police have also not developed a description of a possible suspect.