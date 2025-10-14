Philadelphia weather: Cloudy Tuesday leads to sunny, seasonable stretch

The Brief Leftover showers and clouds from a weekend nor'easter will slowly pull out of the Philadelphia-area on Tuesday. Sunshine will return on Wednesday with cool, breezy conditions that will remain in the days ahead. An early look at the weekend forecast shows temperatures exceeding 70 degrees with plenty of sunshine.



A breezy and cloudy Tuesday is on tap for the Philadelphia-area, with leftover showers that forecasters expect will linger throughout the day.

Sunshine will reemerge on Wednesday and Thursday, but a persistent breeze will make temperatures in the 60s feel much cooler.

What we know:

Forecasters expect the soaking rain that caused flooding in coastal areas over the weekend to finally wrap up on Tuesday.

The swirling Nor'easter that slammed into New Jersey's coast has now moved far offshore, but swirling winds will keep the chance of rain possible.

Dense cloud cover will remain in the wake of the leftover showers on Wednesday, with breezy conditions that will make temps in the upper 60s feel cooler.

Wednesday will start a stretch of sunny and cool fall days with highs expected to barely reach above 70 degrees.

What's next:

An early look at the weekend forecast shows back-to-back sunny and warm fall days.

Forecasters expect temperatures on both days to exceed 70 degrees, with highs nearing 80 on Sunday.