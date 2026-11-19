The Brief More than 300 people are sleeping out on the Citizens Bank Park outfield tonight to support young people experiencing homelessness. The Phillies and Covenant House Pennsylvania aim to raise $1.5 million through the event. Fans can donate from home at sleepoutphillies.org.



Hundreds of people are giving up their beds tonight to spend the night in the outfield at Citizens Bank Park for a cause, according to event organizers. The Phillies and Covenant House Pennsylvania are hoping to raise $1.5 million to support young people experiencing homelessness through the annual Sleep Out at the Ballpark event.

What we know:

More than 300 community members, including business leaders, students, community advocates and fans, are taking part in the second annual Sleep Out at Citizens Bank Park, according to organizers. The goal is to raise awareness and critical funds for local youth facing homelessness, trafficking and housing instability.

Participants will hear stories from current and former Covenant House residents, learn about the realities of youth homelessness and connect with fellow advocates.

Special guests scheduled to appear include the Phillie Phanatic, public address announcer Dan Baker, the Phillies Ballgirls, Phillies Wall of Famers Larry Bowa and Ed Wade, 1993 National League champion and 2008 World Series champion coach Milt Thompson and Phillies ambassador Scott Palmer.

After the opening program, community members will head to the outfield for the overnight experience using sleeping bags and cardboard boxes.

By the numbers:

More than 10,000 young people have experienced homelessness in Philadelphia in the past year, according to organizers. Statewide, more than 43,000 youth have been identified as experiencing homelessness.

Organizers hope to surpass last year's fundraising total of $1 million in support of Covenant House's programs and services.

What you can do:

Fans who are not attending can donate to the cause by visiting sleepoutphillies.org.

What's next:

The event includes opening programming, breakout sessions and opportunities for advocates to learn more about the impact of youth homelessness and how to create lasting change.