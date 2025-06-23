Philadelphia weather: Extreme Heat Warning issued for region as temps near triple digits

The Brief An Extreme Heat Warning was issued for Philadelphia and most surrounding areas on Monday. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s on Monday with added humidity to make it feel like 100+ degrees. The scorching heat is expected to last through the middle of the week with showers possible on Thursday.



The Philadelphia area is bracing for a scorching heatwave that will see temperatures reach the triple digits with added humidity that will make it feel even hotter.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for Philly and surrounding areas. Parts of South Jersey and Delaware are under a Heat Advisory.

The first heat wave of the season is expected to be achieved by mid-week, but forecasters say the oppressive heat to break by Friday and into the weekend.

What we know:

Summer heat is here, and it's not going anywhere for the next several days.

Forecasters say high temperatures on Monday will flirt with the triple digits, with plenty of sunshine and humidity that will make it feel much hotter.

Temperatures are expected to eclipse 100 degrees on Tuesday, which could rival a more than 100-year-old record for June 24.

Ditto for Wednesday, when temperatures could reach the upper 90s and tie a 72-year-old record for the date set back in 1953 to officially make it a heat wave.

A round of late-day storms on Thursday could help cool down the region as more modest summer temperatures in the 80s are forecasted through the weekend.

What you can do:

Forecasters and health experts alike are warning of the potentially dangerous health hazards of the forecasted heat wave.

Here are some ways to help beat the heat:

Slow down

Stay in air conditioning

Wear lightweight clothing

Close curtains/blinds

Drink plenty of water

Take care of the elderly, small children and pets

What's next:

