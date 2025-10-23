Philadelphia weather: Frost Advisory issued ahead of chilly Friday morning

The Brief A Frost Advisory has been issued for Philadelphia suburbs in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Balmy temperatures will last throughout the weekend, with highs expected to stay in the 50s. The next chance of rain in Philadelphia is not expected until next Wednesday.



Philadelphia suburbs will have a frosty start to their weekend!

What we know:

Temperatures on Friday morning will drop into the 30s in some places, including most of South Jersey and areas to the west of Philadelphia.

Daytime temperatures will remain chilly, with highs only forecasted to reach the 60s on Friday and Saturday.

The Fall chill will continue to tumble on Sunday when the Eagles return to South Philadelphia on Sunday with highs expected to be below 60.

What's next:

Conditions will stay dry through the weekend, but the balmy temperatures will continue on Monday and Tuesday.

The next chance of rain in Philadelphia will be late Tuesday night and linger on Wednesday.