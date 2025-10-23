Philadelphia weather: Frost Advisory issued ahead of chilly Friday morning
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia suburbs will have a frosty start to their weekend!
What we know:
Temperatures on Friday morning will drop into the 30s in some places, including most of South Jersey and areas to the west of Philadelphia.
Daytime temperatures will remain chilly, with highs only forecasted to reach the 60s on Friday and Saturday.
The Fall chill will continue to tumble on Sunday when the Eagles return to South Philadelphia on Sunday with highs expected to be below 60.
What's next:
Conditions will stay dry through the weekend, but the balmy temperatures will continue on Monday and Tuesday.
The next chance of rain in Philadelphia will be late Tuesday night and linger on Wednesday.