Philadelphia weather: Heat advisory continues as humidity ramps up ahead of weekend

The Brief Hot and humid conditions in Philadelphia will continue on Friday and throughout the weekend. A heat advisory remains in effect for most of the Philadelphia region. Scattered showers that could turn into severe storms are possible on Friday night.



Temperatures will return to the 90s on Friday with increased humidity that will make it feel like triple digits as Philadelphia endures its sixth heat wave of the summer.

What we know:

A heat advisory issued on Thursday by the National Weather Service will continue on Friday and through the weekend.

Forecasters say temperatures will stretch into the 90s with increased humidity that will create uncomfortably hot conditions.

The heat and humidity will lead to scattered showers overnight, with severe storms possible in Philadelphia and the suburbs.

Forecasters say the main threat associated with the scattered storms will be potentially damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

What's next:

The Philadelphia area will officially reach its sixth heat wave of the summer on Saturday.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s with humidity throughout the weekend and into the early part of next week.