Philadelphia weather: Heat Advisory issued Wednesday with afternoon, evening pop-up storms expected

Another hot and muggy summer day is ahead for Philadelphia and its suburbs, with late-day soaking scattered showers that could cause flash flooding in some areas.

What we know:

The ongoing heat wave will reach its fifth day on Wednesday as temperatures are expected to stretch into the 90s with added humidity that will make it feel hotter.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory that will cover most of the daylight hours.

Forecasters expect a round of late-day scattered storms to produce periods of heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding in some places.

The chance of rain in Philadelphia will ramp up sometime after 3 p.m. and become more widespread by dinner time before tapering off by midnight.

What's next:

The heat wave is expected to reach its hottest day on Thursday with temps forecasted to reach the mid-90s in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

Another round of scattered afternoon and evening showers is possible on Thursday as the air stays saturated and muggy.

Forecasters say the intense heat will wind down on Friday and the humidity is expected to drop on Saturday.