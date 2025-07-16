Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from WED 3:00 PM EDT until THU 3:00 AM EDT, Somerset County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Upper Bucks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Berks County, Western Chester County, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Northampton County, Eastern Chester County, Gloucester County, Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Camden County, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Somerset County, Cumberland County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Mercer County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County

Philadelphia weather: Heat Advisory issued Wednesday with afternoon, evening pop-up storms expected

Published  July 16, 2025 7:17am EDT
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Weather Authority: Wednesday forecast

FOX 29's Sue Serio has your Wednesday forecast.

The Brief

    • An ongoing heat wave will reach its fifth day on Wednesday with increased humidity that will make temps feel hotter.
    • Scattered showers with the potential to produce flash flooding rain are expected in the late afternoon and evening.
    • The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory that will cover most of the daylight hours.

PHILADELPHIA - Another hot and muggy summer day is ahead for Philadelphia and its suburbs, with late-day soaking scattered showers that could cause flash flooding in some areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Philadelphia and its suburbs for temperatures in the 90s that will feel much hotter due to the humidity.

What we know:

The ongoing heat wave will reach its fifth day on Wednesday as temperatures are expected to stretch into the 90s with added humidity that will make it feel hotter.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Philadelphia and its suburbs that covers most of the daylight hours. 

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory that will cover most of the daylight hours.

Forecasters expect a round of late-day scattered storms to produce periods of heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding in some places.

The chance of rain in Philadelphia will ramp up sometime after 3 p.m. and become more widespread by dinner time before tapering off by midnight.

What's next:

The heat wave is expected to reach its hottest day on Thursday with temps forecasted to reach the mid-90s in Philadelphia and surrounding areas. 

Another round of scattered afternoon and evening showers is possible on Thursday as the air stays saturated and muggy. 

Forecasters say the intense heat will wind down on Friday and the humidity is expected to drop on Saturday. 

