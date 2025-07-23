Philadelphia weather: Heat watches issued as brutal conditions set to take hold

The Brief It’s time to crank up the AC once again as we head into a possible fifth heat wave. Temperatures Friday may surpass a record high of 97 degrees by one degree. Thursday will see hazy sunshine with high temperatures near 90 degrees.



Summer heat is settling in, poised to create sizzling conditions across the region stretching into next week and possibly evolving into a long-duration heat wave.

What we know:

July is definitely ending in sweltering fashion with the possibility of a fifth heat wave setting up.

Thursday will be hot and humid with highs around 90 degrees, launching the area into a broiling hot Friday.

Heat advisories and extreme heat watches have already been issued for the entire region, extending into the Poconos for Friday. Temperatures could likely topple the record high of 97, but dangerous conditions will set up, as feels like temps soar to around 108 for a few hours Friday afternoon.

It’s possible a late-day pop-up storm could happen, but that won’t bring much relief as Saturday will also be hazy and hot, with possible pop-up storms.

What's next:

We could see thunderstorms on Sunday, but the scorching heat returns for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

What you can do:

Sensitive groups, including the elderly, children, and people with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, should limit outdoor activities. Otherwise, in order to reduce ozone air pollution, residents and businesses are encouraged to voluntarily participate in one or more activities:

Driving less by carpooling or using public transportation

Combining errands to reduce vehicle trips

Limiting engine idling

Refueling cars and trucks after dusk

Conserving electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature and turning off lights that are not in use

For more on Philadelphia’s heat guide, visit the Extreme Heat Guide website, here.