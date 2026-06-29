Philadelphia weather: Heat wave to bring record-setting temperatures ahead of 4th of July

The Brief Monday will start a hot and humid stretch in Philly, with temps expected to reach triple digits. Record-setting heat is likely on Thursday and Friday, with temps set to reach 103 & 104 degrees. The last time Philadelphia endured back-to-back 100 degree days: July 2011.



Heat and humidity will begin to start to build on Monday as the region braces for a brutal heat wave ahead of Fourth of July weekend.

Temperatures will climb into the 90s by midweek and could reach triple digits by Thursday and Friday with added humidity.

What we know:

The runway to a possible record-setting heat wave will start on Monday, as temperatures reach the upper 80s with added humidity.

The mugginess will ramp up on Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures continue to climb into the 90s to start the month of July.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat watch for the entire region from Wednesday through Saturday.

Triple digit heat will roast the Philadelphia area on Thursday and Friday, which could break record high temps set in 1901 and 1966.

The oppressive heat will linger on the Fourth of July with a chance of some pop-up showers.

By the numbers:

The last time Philadelphia endured back-to-back 100 degree days was in July 2011.

Before that, the most consecutive 100 degree days in Philadelphia stretched from July 8-10, 1993.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Philadelphia was 106 degrees, set over a century ago.

"Could we tie or beat that record? I would say it's not entirely out of the question," FOX 29's Sue Serio said.

What you can do:

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