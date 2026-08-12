Around 50 homes impacted by water main break in Tacony

The Brief A water main break occurred in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood Wednesday evening. The issue impacts the area near Tulip Street and Princeton Avenue. The Philadelphia Water Department was on scene to help fix the water main break.



The Philadelphia Water Department is tackling a water main break that occurred in Tacony Wednesday evening.

What we know:

At around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Philadelphia Fire Department reported a water main break in Philly's Tacony neighborhood.

The 12-inch main break occurred in the area near Tulip Street and Princeton Avenue.

The Fire Department reportedly requested Philly police to the area to help with traffic control.

SKYFOX was live over the scene where the Water Department was working on the issue.

As a result of ongoing work, approximately 50 homes are without water at this time, according to the Philadelphia Water Department.

What we don't know:

The timeline for when the rupture will be fixed is unknown at this time.