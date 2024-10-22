Philadelphia weather: Highs on Tuesday will threaten to break century-old record

A stretch of unseasonably warm Fall weather could approach historic high temperatures Tuesday in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

Forecasters say warm air from the south will continue to pump into the Philadelphia-area and raise temperatures into the 80s on Tuesday.

Highs on Tuesday will reach around 82 degrees, which the National Weather Service says is one degree less than the record-high for Oct. 22 set back in 1920.

Reading and Trenton are also positioned to possibly set a new record warmth on Tuesday, which would best 45-year-old records in both cities.

Summer's encroachment into Fall will end by mid-week, with temperatures snapping back into the seasonable range of 60 degrees.

A pesky gusting wind will interrupt our calm weather pattern on Thursday and linger into the weekend, which could make temps feel cooler.

Still no rain in the forecast, and none is expected through the end of the month.

The below-average rainfall has triggered a Drought Watch in New Jersey, and foresters have raised the alarm about the increased risk of wildfires.