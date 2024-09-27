Philadelphia weather: Here's how remnants of Hurricane Helene will impact the weekend

Hurricane Helene downgraded to a tropical storm on Friday morning, but its impacts will be felt throughout the east coast this weekend as its remnants move north.

Forecasters say Philadelphia and surrounding areas will spend the weekend dodging passing showers leftover from the once mighty Category 4 hurricane.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says Philadelphia will remain on the "outer fringes" of the storms as they spin north, meaning the weekend won't be a total washout.

Forecasters believe the best chance for rain on Friday will be from mid-morning to late-afternoon, with passing popup showers that could be steady at times.

Lingering scattered storms are expected to continue overnight, leading to an unsettled Saturday with scattered showers and highs remaining in the low-to-mid 70s.

Most of the rain should be cleared by Sunday, but forecasters have not ruled out the threat of rain lingering through early next week.

___

FRIDAY: A few showers. High: 74, Low: 70

SATURDAY: More showers. High: 74, Low: 68

SUNDAY: Passing shower. High: 70, Low: 65

MONDAY: Peaks of sunshine. High: 72, Low: 63

TUESDAY: Chance of rain. High: 69, Low: 63