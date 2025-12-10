Katrina Blackwell: Meet Chester's first female police commissioner

The Brief Katrina Blackwell becomes Chester's first female police commissioner. Blackwell has served with the Chester Police Department for 20 years. Under her interim leadership, the city saw a significant drop in major crimes.



Chester made history as Katrina Blackwell was sworn in as the city's first female police commissioner, marking a significant milestone for the community.

What we know:

Katrina Blackwell has dedicated 21 years to the Chester Police Department and has lived in the city her entire life. She started as a patrol officer in 2004 and rose through the ranks to become the city's top cop.

Blackwell's appointment is celebrated as a historic moment for Chester.

What they're saying:

"It’s been a long time coming. For the first time in the history of the City of Chester we will have a black female police commissioner," said Councilman Fred Green. Mayor Stephan Roots added, "We recognize what many of us have already known. She’s the right leader for this moment."

Blackwell's impact on crime reduction

By the numbers:

During her 11 months as interim commissioner, the city experienced an 85% drop in homicides in 2025, according to FBI Uniform Crime Reports.

Chester also had a 64 percent reduction in burglaries and 50 percent decline in robberies.

This achievement has been met with enthusiasm from city officials.

Why you should care:

Blackwell's leadership not only represents a breakthrough for women in law enforcement but also brings a proven track record of reducing crime in Chester.

Her focus on community engagement and youth safety aims to inspire future generations.

She says she wants other young women to know "You are important. You matter. Use your voice. And more importantly. Don’t allow anyone to dim your light ever"

What we don't know:

It remains to be seen how Blackwell's long-term strategies will continue to impact crime rates and community relations in Chester.