Philadelphia weather: Philly, Trenton tied record-high temperatures on Monday

Sweltering spring temperatures on Monday tied record-highs in Philadelphia and beyond, as forecasters anticipate more sultry weather this week.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says temperatures on Monday climbed to a record-tying 90 degrees in Philly, which was first set in 1888 and last match in 1974.

Temperatures also tied record-highs of 88 degrees in Trenton and Allentown.

Forecasters say the sizzling spring temperatures were 20 degrees warmer than the average high for this time of year of 70 degrees.

Temperatures will stay summer-like on Tuesday, but forecasters don't anticipate they'll threaten any local records.

A mild Tuesday morning will give way to sunshine and warm temperatures that forecasters believe will peak in the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine.

Conditions will return to near-normal on Wednesday with highs slated to stay in the mid-70s, before returning to the 80s again on Thursday.

Clouds will start to increase on Friday as a cold front pushes in, bringing cooler temperatures and some rain showers for the weekend.

___

Tuesday: Warm, sunny. High: 84, Low: 63

Wednesday: Milder, partly sunny. High: 77, Low: 61

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High: 80, Low: 54

Friday: Partly sunny, nice. High: 73, Low: 56