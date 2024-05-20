UPenn graduation: Security heightened ahead of commencement as tensions on campus remain high

The University of Pennsylvania elevated security ahead of commencement as tension on campus surrounding the ongoing war in Gaza remains high.

Guests who will watch about 6,000 walk across the stage at Franklin Field Monday morning will first need to pass through an airport-style security checkpoint.

The Ivy League university's 268th graduation comes just days after 19 people, including 6 students, were arrested when a pro-Palestine group swarmed campus.

Police said they thwarted the group's attempt to occupy Fisher-Bennett Hall and found lock picks and metal shields made within the group's belongings.

Penn Police said they also found exit doors had been zip-tied along with barbed wire attached to the doors and they were barricaded with metal chairs and desks.

The group eventually dispersed around 10 p.m. and headed towards Franklin Field, but they were again met by police stationed outside the stadium.

The Friday night demonstration came a week after police dismantled a pro-Palestine tent encampment on campus and arrested 30 protesters for defiant trespassing.

In a letter to the school community, leaders said their outreach efforts with encampment representatives was "met by unreasonable demands and a dangerous escalation of the encampment" and called dismantling the encampment "unfortunate but necessary."

"The protesters refused repeatedly to disband the encampment, to produce identification, to stop threatening, loud, and discriminatory speech and behavior, and to comply with instructions from Penn administrators and Public Safety," the letter read in part.

"There are times when our abiding commitment to open expression requires balancing free speech with our responsibility to safety, security, and continuing the operations of the University. This is one of those times and why we have acted."