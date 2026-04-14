Philadelphia weather: Possible record-setting heat expected on Wednesday, Thursday

The Brief A warm and sunny Tuesday will give way to overnight showers and possible thunderstorms. Record-setting warmth is expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday high temperatures could break an 85-year-old record.



Scorching spring heat is forecasted for the Philadelphia area over the next few days, with possible record-setting high temperatures.

Forecasters expect Philadelphia to reach the 90s on Wednesday and climb even higher on Thursday with sunny skies.

What we know:

The summer preview will begin on Tuesday when forecasters say highs will reach the mid-80s in Philadelphia.

The heat will create overnight storms that forecasters say could be strong at times, particularly in areas north of the I-95 corridor.

A scattered system brining downpours and some rumbles of thunder will roll across the Philadelphia area between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Spring scorcher

By the numbers:

Forecasters expect record-setting temperatures in the 90s on Wednesday to threaten an 85-year-old record set in the 1940s.

Ditto for Thursday when temperatures are expected to climb even higher into the 90s and could break the record set in 2002.

The last time Philadelphia saw temperatures in the 90s was on September 6.

Record highs are also possible in Trenton, Atlantic City, Allentown, and Wilmington.

What's next:

Temperatures will become cooler ahead of the weekend, but will still be warm and mostly pleasant.

Be on the lookout for showers on Friday before a near-perfect Saturday with highs near 80 degrees.

Another round of showers is expected on Sunday, which will help temperatures fall back into the 60s.