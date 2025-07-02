Philadelphia weather: Rain tapers off to set stage for perfect Fourth of July weekend

The Brief Leftover rain showers will taper off on Wednesday morning, leading to a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 80s. Thursday will start a sunny stretch in the Philadelphia area that will last through the Fourth of July weekend. Independence Day in Philadelphia will be sunny and dry with highs nearing 90 degrees.



Drenching rain that soaked the Philadelphia-area overnight will taper off on Wednesday morning to set the stage for a picture-perfect Fourth of July weekend.

Dense cloud cover will drag behind the storms for most of the day, but forecasters expect some peaks of sunshine in the late afternoon and early evening.

A stretch of sunny days will begin on Thursday and last through the Fourth of July Weekend with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.

What we know:

Soaking showers that lingered overnight will move offshore by noon, leaving behind dense cloud cover that will last for most of the day.

Peaks of sunshine are possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening, leading to a dry overnight with temperatures bottoming out in the low 70s.

Thursday will start a sunny stretch in the Philadelphia-area that forecasters expect will last through the Fourth of July weekend.

Independence Day in Philadelphia will be sunny and warm, with highs in the upper 80s. Nearly identical weather days will follow on Saturday and Sunday.

What's next:

Forecasters say the next chance of rain will be on Monday with a round of pop-up showers expected in Philadelphia.

What you can do:

