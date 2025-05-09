Philadelphia weather: Rainy Friday will lead to beautiful Mother's Day Weekend

A soppy Friday will spoil the beginning of what forecasters expect to be a beautiful spring weekend in Philadelphia and beyond.

Temperatures will cool off on Friday, dipping into the 60s with dreary rain clouds that are expected to hang around for most of the day.

Conditions will take a turn on Saturday with bright sunshine returning to Philadelphia and temperatures that will exceed 80 degrees by Sunday.

What we know:

A damp and gloomy Friday will fortunately be a small blemish on an otherwise fantastic weekend in the Philadelphia area.

Light to moderate rain will linger throughout most of the daylight hours with highs only managing to squeak into the 60s.

Sunshine will return on Saturday and highs will leap back into the mid-70s.

A similar weather day will follow on Sunday, Mother's Day, with noticeably warmer temperatures reaching into the 80s.

What's next:

The pleasant spring conditions will continue on Monday, but the chance of rain will increase over the following three days.