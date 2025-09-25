Philadelphia weather: Rainy Thursday ahead with thunderstorms, flash flooding possible

The Brief A rainy Thursday is ahead for Philadelphia with scattered showers that could lead to thunderstorms. Forecasters say the rainy weather will be accompanied by gusting winds and flash flooding. A cloudy weekend is ahead for Philadelphia with a slight chance of rain.



A rainy and gloomy Thursday is on tap for the Philadelphia-area, with rounds of rain that could give way to scattered thunderstorms and flash flooding.

What we know:

Off-and-on showers are expected to drench Philadelphia and its suburbs on Thursday, with slightly cooler temperatures.

When will the rain start?

Forecasters expect scattered showers to linger in Philadelphia for most of the day with bouts of heavy rain during the mid-day hours.

Areas north and west of the city can expect a mid-day lull in the rain, before it picks back up in the afternoon and early evening.

Will there be severe weather?

The National Weather Service says isolated thunderstorms are possible on Thursday.

The severe weather threat includes gusting winds and flash flooding in low-lying areas.

Though small, forecasters aren't totally ruling out a brief tornado watch.

How much rain will fall?

Forecasters expect most areas to receive about 0.5-1" of rain through Thursday night.

Some places, however, could see as much as 3" of rainfall.

What's next:

Rain will wrap up overnight and lead to a mostly enjoyable Friday with temperatures returning to the 80s.

Peaks of sunshine are expected on Friday, but clouds will return on Saturday and Sunday with cooler temps.

The good news is that the chance of rain remains low on both days this weekend.