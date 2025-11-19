Philadelphia weather: Showers to clear by lunchtime, chilly temperatures linger

The Brief Lingering showers will move across the Philadelphia area on Wednesday morning and clear by early afternoon. Temperatures on Wednesday will stay below 50 degrees with dense cloud cover left in the wake of the showers. Another chance of rain on Saturday morning won't spoil an otherwise seasonable weekend.



Showers to start Wednesday will clear by lunchtime, but conditions will remain cloudy and chill before a seasonable warm-up heading into the weekend.

What we know:

Showers that moved into the Philadelphia area late Tuesday night will continue through the first half of Wednesday, creating a messy morning commute.

Forecasters say areas to the far north of our area could see wet snow on Wednesday morning with little-to-no accumulations in Reading and Allentown.

The rain is expected to end around noon, but clouds will remain and temperatures will barely crack the mid-40s.

What's next:

Thursday and Friday appear seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds on both days and temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s.

Forecasters say another chance of rain is ahead overnight on Friday through the first half of Saturday for the Philadelphia Half Marathon.

Showers will clear around noon and give way to a mix of sun and clouds. Forecasters say Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.