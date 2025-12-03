Gloucester Township teen charged in 3 car thefts

article

The Brief A teenager was arrested on Wednesday following a series of vehicle thefts in Glocester Township, N.J. The 15-year-old was charged with multiple offenses, including three counts of motor vehicle theft. An investigation remains ongoing.



A teenager was arrested on Wednesday following a series of vehicle thefts in Glocester Township, N.J.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to the Revere Run neighborhood around 8:25 a.m. on Dec. 3, after a report of a vehicle theft; the police were ultimately able to recover three stolen vehicles in the area.

One officer attempted to conduct a pedestrian stop of a possible suspect, who fled on foot. Police caught up to him and found that he was "in possession of items consistent with burglary and vehicle theft activity," according to Gloucester Township Police.

The 15-year-old was charged with multiple offenses, including three counts of motor vehicle theft.

An investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Gloucester Township Police encourages residents to lock their vehicles, remove key fobs and report any suspicious behavior.