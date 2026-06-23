Philadelphia weather: Showers continue on Tuesday before midweek sunny stretch

The Brief Scattered showers will continue throughout the day on Tuesday, with thunderstorms possible. Sunshine will return on Wednesday and Thursday with highs on both days in the mid 80s. An early look at the weekend shows a rainy Saturday and mostly sunny and warm Sunday.



Leftover showers will continue to make their way across the Philadelphia area on Tuesday, leading to a sunny stretch through midweek.

What we know:

The remnants of a storm system that brought heavy downpours and tornado warnings on Monday will exit Philadelphia area Tuesday.

Showers will be scattered for most of the region, with the heaviest downpours expected to hit the Jersey Shore during the evening.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday and Thursday with highs on both days in the mid-to-upper 80s.

What's next:

The weekend will kick off with sunshine on Friday that will eventually turn into late-day storms that will linger into Saturday.

Sunshine will reemerge on Sunday with highs approaching the 90s.