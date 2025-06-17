Philadelphia weather: Temps climb, as storms loom ahead of official first day of summer

The Brief The June gloom continues for another day, but as we approach the first official day of summer on Friday, we are about to leap into hot temperatures. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday as higher temps and oppressive humidity create unhealthy conditions.



As we approach the first official day of summer in the Delaware Valley on Friday, temperatures and conditions will combine to make us quickly forget the cool conditions we’ve been experiencing.

What we know:

A warm front is advancing from the south, which will bring another gloomy June day Wednesday, with spotty showers overnight and some pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon, some of which could be severe.

A Heat Advisory has also been issued for Wednesday and Thursday, due to escalating temperatures and high humidity.

Be certain to take precautions as we get ready for the heat.

What's next:

Thursday could see temperatures climb into the 90s, with severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.

The first official day of summer is Friday, which promises to be a nicer day, with plentiful sunshine and highs in the 80s.

Long duration heatwave:

Beginning Saturday, the Delaware Valley is likely to enter into a long-duration heatwave, with temps climbing into the 90s, and tapping on the door of 100 by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Each day will bring plenty of sunshine, so be sure and limit your time outdoors and take plenty of precautions to avoid heat illness.

We could see a little relief by Thursday of next week. The FOX 29 Weather Authority will continue to monitor and report on the heated conditions.

What you can do:

