Philadelphia weather: Temps will near 90 degrees Monday to threaten 50-year-old record-high

A sultry spring Monday will set the tone for a warm and sunny week across the Delaware Valley, with only a few chances of rain sprinkled throughout.

Forecasters say temperatures on Monday will approach 90 degrees and threaten a 50-year-old record-high set back in 1974.

FOX 29's Sue Serio forecasts that temperatures on Monday will reach 80 degrees by noon and peak around 87 in Philly by the late afternoon.

Another summer-like spring day is on tap for Tuesday, with high temperatures set to remain in the mid-80s and some passing clouds.

A chance of rain in the afternoon on Wednesday will snap the stretch of unseasonably warm weather, and temps will stay pleasantly warm on Thursday.

Sunshine will remain on Friday, but temps will dip back down into the 60s to start the weekend and stay in that range on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday: Sunny, hot. High: 88, Low: 60

Tuesday: Summer-like. High: 85, Low: 60

Wednesday: Afternoon showers. High: 76, Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High: 79, Low: 55

Friday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 70, Low: 55