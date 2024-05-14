Lululemon theft leads to police chase, arrest of duo in Center City: officials
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say two thieves tried to evade arrest after stealing from a popular clothing store in Center City last week.
A passerby called to report a retail theft at the Lululemon store on the 1700 block of Walnut in broad daylight last Thursday.
Police say an officer caught 28-year-old Alexis Salmon putting stolen clothes in a vehicle's trunk before getting into the passenger seat.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man barricaded in church steeple after pointing gun at police: officials
- Suspect escapes Philadelphia police patrol car during arrest, flees on foot
- Man, 35, shot multiple times and killed after fight in corner store, female suspect sought: officials
The officer tried to stop the woman, sparking a brief foot chase.
She was apprehended, along with the driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Marquie Baker.
Both are charged with retail theft, but police have yet to say how much merchandise was stolen.