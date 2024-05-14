Lululemon theft leads to police chase, arrest of duo in Center City: officials

article

Philadelphia police say two thieves tried to evade arrest after stealing from a popular clothing store in Center City last week.

A passerby called to report a retail theft at the Lululemon store on the 1700 block of Walnut in broad daylight last Thursday.

Police say an officer caught 28-year-old Alexis Salmon putting stolen clothes in a vehicle's trunk before getting into the passenger seat.

MORE HEADLINES:

The officer tried to stop the woman, sparking a brief foot chase.

She was apprehended, along with the driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Marquie Baker.

Both are charged with retail theft, but police have yet to say how much merchandise was stolen.