Philadelphia weather: Warm-up forecasted for the Delaware Valley, but there's a catch

The Delaware Valley is slated for a much-needed warm-up after rounds of snow and frigid temperatures over the last several days sent the area into a deep freeze.

The thaw out will begin modestly on Monday when high temperatures in Philadelphia and beyond reach above freezing with sunny skies to help the snow melt.

Temperatures on Tuesday will continue to climb into the 40s in most places, but widespread cloud cover will set the tone for incoming rounds of rain.

Most of the Delaware Valley will notice a quick-hitting rush of rain early Wednesday morning, leading to gloomy cloud cover with temperatures above 40 degrees.

More rain will engulf the region Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, with heavy downpours at times in parts of southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey.

FOX 29's Sue Serio forecasts a meaningful jump in temperature during the daylight hours Thursday when highs are expected to hit the mid-50s.

The warming trend will hit its peak on Friday with highs forecasted to hit the low-60s, but another round of rain will likely spoil any chance to enjoy the balmy weather.

Sunshine is expected to return on Saturday with temperatures backpedaling into the low 50s, and more rain is anticipated on Sunday with another dip in temperatures.

The warm-up comes on the heels of a bitterly cold stretch that followed the region's first significant snowstorm in nearly two years.