Philadelphia weekend forecast: Possible snow turns to rain ahead of time change

What appeared to be a snowy start to the "meteorological" spring is now expected to be filled with rain instead.

Last week, future radars showed some snow for this upcoming weekend as clocks spring forward from a 6 p.m. sunset on Saturday to a 7:02 p.m. sunset on Suinday.

However, updated models are now forecasting lots of rain on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the 50s.

This weekend's rain will follow several days of showers throughout the beginning of the week with temperatures fluctuating from the 60s to the high 50s.

Looks like the Delaware Valley will be trading in their shovels for umbrellas this week!