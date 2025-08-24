Philadelphia weekend shootings: 3 people killed as violence erupts overnight

The Brief Three people were killed in three different Philadelphia shootings overnight. The shootings all happened in about 2 hours early Sunday morning. Only one arrest has been made.



A violent night in the city of Philadelphia has ended with three different homicide investigations.

Timeline:

The first shooting erupted around 12:45 a.m. Sunday on the 600 block of E and East Thayer streets.

Police say a man in his 30s was out on the corner of the street when a shooter fired at him from close range, hitting him fatally in the head.

About 10 minutes later another person was shot dead near North Warnock and West Spencer streets.

An unresponsive person was reportedly found lying on a discarded mattress. A car left running at the scene may be connected.

Just before 3 a.m., a third shooting claimed the life of a third victim on the 1700 block of West Ruscomb Street.

Police say a group of men were enjoying the fresh air when a suspect started menacing them. One man was fatally shot in the chest.

Around 15 shell casings were found near the scene, along with three guns, including two that belonged to two licensed victims.

One man is now in custody.

What we don't know:

So far no arrests have been made in the first two deadly shootings.

Motives are also still unknown.