Philadelphia woman apprehended after 28-year-old fatally stabbed in North Philly: police

The Brief Police arrested 22-year-old Zayahshay Davis on Wednesday, June 24. Davis is accused in the fatal stabbing of 28-year-old Sariah Conover on Monday, June 22. Authorities say Davis is being held at Homicide Headquarters as the investigation continues.



Police say they have arrested Zayahshay Davis, who was wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of Sariah Conover on Monday, June 22, in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the 22nd District arrested 22-year-old Zayahshay Davis on Wednesday, June 24, near 12th and Huntingdon Streets, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit previously asked for the public’s help in finding Davis, who was wanted for her involvement in the fatal stabbing of 28-year-old Sariah Conover on the 1300 block of W. Lehigh Avenue.

Following her arrest, Davis was taken to Homicide Headquarters, where police say she is being held for further processing.

The backstory:

Police say the fatal stabbing happened on Monday, June 22, at about 5:52 p.m. on the 1300 block of W. Lehigh Avenue.

Authorities identified Davis as the suspect and issued a request for public assistance in locating her.

Zayahshay Davis | Philadelphia Police Department

What's next:

Police say updates will be provided as they become available. Davis remains in custody as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details about what led to the stabbing, the relationship between Davis and Conover, or any possible mot