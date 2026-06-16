Philadelphia World Cup: 13,000 volunteers guide fans, support events citywide

The Brief Philadelphia is hosting hundreds of thousands of fans for the FIFA World Cup. More than 13,000 volunteers, including official FIFA volunteers and local "Phambassadors," are helping visitors and supporting events. Organizers say the event could not happen without these volunteers.



As hundreds of thousands of fans continue to arrive in Philadelphia for the FIFA World Cup, organizers say an army of volunteers is working behind the scenes to keep everything running smoothly.

Volunteers guide fans and support events across the city

What we know:

More than 10,000 volunteers have pledged to help make Philadelphia shine during the World Cup and beyond, according to VisitPhilly.

These volunteers are helping with everything from giving directions and restaurant recommendations to assisting with accessibility and managing crowds.

Mark and Steve Burgoyne, retired brothers from Montgomery County, are among the "Phambassadors" who greet visitors, help with logistics, and even lend a hand with tasks like carrying strollers up the Rocky Steps. "I love Philadelphia and I feel like it’s a hidden gem a lot of people don’t know what a great city this is and wanted to share that with them," said Mark Burgoyne, Phambassador Volunteer.

Steve Burgoyne said, "I saw those 2 elderly women and just thought ‘hey 72 steps, that’s what Rocky did in 10.3 seconds and they needed to help and I’m here to help.’"

Volunteers are also stationed at major attractions like Independence Mall and Fan Fest, where more than 100,000 fans have already visited, according to event planners.

Many volunteers say they are motivated by pride in Philadelphia and the chance to meet people from around the world.

Official FIFA volunteers selected from thousands of applicants

Madeline Montanez-Coard from Voorhees, NJ is one of 3,000 official FIFA volunteers chosen out of 26,000 applicants worldwide. She has been greeting visitors, helping with disabled seating, and enjoying the energy of the event. "I love the city, I love Philadelphia, I love FIFA I think it’s energizing it’s a good opportunity all the way around," said Montanez Coard.

Montanez Coard said one of her favorite perks of volunteering is the FIFA swag. "First and foremost bottom up.. Sneakers. I love the sneakers by Adidas," said Montanez Coard.

Senior Advisor for Philadelphia Soccer 2026, Basam Awadalla, said, "They are here an hour or two before visitors come, they are here for an hour after they leave. They are the best Philadelphia ambassadors there is."

Volunteers are supporting everything from stadium logistics to helping tourists find their way around the city.

Organizers say the event relies on volunteers

Organizers say an event of this size could not happen without the dedication of volunteers. They help with everything from distributing media credentials to greeting fans at entry gates.

Volunteers are present throughout the city, helping to create a welcoming atmosphere for visitors and ensuring the World Cup runs smoothly.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long volunteers will continue their roles after the World Cup ends or if there will be additional opportunities for new volunteers to join.