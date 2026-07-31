5 suspects sought after 24-year-old man killed in Philadelphia ambush

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The Brief Police released video of five suspects sought in the killing of a 24-year-old man in Mayfair. Investigators said four armed men exited a stolen vehicle, but only three carried out the attack. The stolen Infiniti used in the shooting was recovered the following day in North Philadelphia.



Police released new surveillance video showing five suspects accused of carrying out a deadly ambush outside a Mayfair home in June.

What police said

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working to identify and locate the suspects shown in a video compilation released Friday.

Police said the suspects arrived on the 4000 block of Gilham Street in a stolen brown 2017 Infiniti Q50 with New Jersey license plate N68-UBC on June 24.

Four armed men exited the vehicle while the driver remained inside, according to investigators. Three of the men carried out the attack, while the fourth appeared frightened and retreated, police said.

What happened

Officers were called to the block shortly before 11 p.m. and found a 24-year-old man on the front lawn of a home with multiple gunshot wounds to his back and torso.

The victim was taken by police to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he died shortly before midnight.

Investigators said the shooters had waited in a dark-colored vehicle behind the property for about 30 minutes before the victim arrived carrying a pizza box.

Surveillance video showed two gunmen firing from the sidewalk while another approached the victim on the lawn, according to previous FOX 29 reporting.

Stolen vehicle recovered

The suspects returned to the Infiniti and fled after the shooting.

Police recovered the vehicle the following day near 9th and Poplar streets. No arrests have been announced.

How to help

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the shooting is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip online.