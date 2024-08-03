Philadelphia World War I memorial vandalized with pro-Hamas message: police

Philadelphia Police are investigating after they say a war monument was vandalized in the city's Burholme neighborhood overnight.

Police received a report of vandalism at the Burholme World War I Memorial at Rising Sun Avenue.

Officers arrived to find that the monument had been defaced with red spray paint reading ‘Hamas is here.’

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

The memorial was dedicated in 1929. A plaque on the memorial reads: "To honor the valiant sons of Burholme and all others who served their country in the World War."