Pope Leo XIV: Friend of 50 years shares insights into new pope

When your friend of 50 years suddenly changes his name and you have to admit it’s hard to make the switch.

The backstory:

"It’s not even 24 hours versus 50 years. He’s Bob. Yes. He’s Bob," said Rev. Paul Galetto of St. Augustine Parish in Old City. He’s a former roommate of the new Pope Leo XIV, formerly Robert Prevost.

"He started to pronounce the name. I heard the name Robert. I said, ‘Oh my god. My classmate is the Pope!’" said Father Paul as he heard his friend being announced to the world as the new Pope.

Father Paul first met Pope Leo at Villanova in 1976. Both men went on to become Augustinian friars. After two years living in Rome, Father Paul helped welcomed Pope Leo when he first came to the Vatican in 1981.

"I sort of introduced him to the city a little bit. We spent a lot of time together because we lived in community with 20 other or so men who were studying to be Augustinians at that time. And he ends up becoming the Bishop of Rome."

Father Paul visited the Vatican when Leo was elevated to Cardinal in 2023. He says he can’t wait for the world to get to know the person he’s known for decades.

"He’s the kind of person you would want in the position that he is in. He’s got a great disposition. He’s not going to use his power to let you know he’s in charge. I think he will be a servant, which I think is the highest compliment you can pay him," added Father Paul.

Many around the world were shocked to learn that an American pope had been elected but those who know him best were not surprised at all.

"He knew many, if not all of the voters, in the conclave. And sometimes you vote for someone who’s treated you well and Bob, or Leo, is just a great person," said Galetto.

Reenergize the faithful:

As the first American and Augustinian pope, many are now hoping Leo will help reenergize the Catholic Church in the United States and around the world.

"Something is happening. I think a lot of it is attributable to Pope Francis. And I think Pope Leo will continue that," said Father Paul.