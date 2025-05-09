Nearly two dozen shots fired at Philadelphia home leaving 2 injured: police

article

The Brief A man and woman were both shot inside their Philadelphia home in what police believe was a targeted attack. Nearly two dozen shells were found by investigators outside the home. Five other people, including two teens, were inside the home during the shooting but were not injured.



What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5900 block of North 15th Street around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say a 49-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home on the block.

It's believed the woman was lying in a bed in the living room when she was struck in the torso, while the young man was hit in the arm.

Eight bullet holes were left in the front window and nearly two dozen shells were found outside the home.

Five other people, including a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, were inside the home during the shooting but were not injured.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting and police did not provide a description of a possible suspect.

Investigators hope that nearby surveillance cameras will help them identify a suspect.