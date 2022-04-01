Philadelphia's enforcement of plastic bag ban begins Friday

article

Philadelphia’s plastic bag ban goes into effect Friday after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ban will prohibit businesses from using single-use plastic bags for purchases.

The ban was originally passed by Philadelphia City Council in December of 2019, and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. July 1, 2021 marked the start of a nine-month awareness, education and warning period.

April 1 marks the start of full enforcement by the city.

Violations issued to stores that fail to comply carry a minimum penalty of $150.

City officials say the ban was implemented to help keep streets and waterways clean and reduce plastic waste that is hazardous to the environment.

