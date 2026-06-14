Philadelphia’s first World Cup match: What fans should know for Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador

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The Brief Côte D’Ivoire and Ecuador will play in the first FIFA World Cup match in Philadelphia The game will be the first of six hosted at Philadelphia Stadium SEPTA and the city expect Sunday’s game to massive crowds of fans to South Philly



It's match day in Philadelphia!

Côte D’Ivoire and Ecuador will kick off Philadelphia's leg of the World Cup on Sunday night. It will be the first of six matches played at Philadelphia Stadium over the next 40 days.

Which teams are playing in Philly?

The city will welcome teams such as Brazil, Côte d'Ivoire, Croatia, Curaçao, Ecuador, France, Ghana, Haiti, and the Playoff 2 Winner during the Group Stage.

Philadelphia’s full match schedule is as follows :

Group Stage: Côte D’Ivoire vs. Ecuador | Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 7PM

Group Stage: Brazil vs. Haiti | Friday, June 19, 2026 at 8:30PM

Group Stage: France vs. the winner of the Iraq, Bolivia, Suriname playoff | Monday, June 22, 2026 at 5PM

Group Stage: Curaçao vs. Côte D’Ivoire | Thursday, June 25, 2026 @ 4PM

Group Stage: Croatia vs. Ghana | Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 5PM

Round of 16: Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 5PM | Teams playing determined by the results of the group stage

A supporter of the Ivory Coast national team is dressed in an elephant suit during the friendly football match Angola vs Ivory Coast on March 26, 2015, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abijan. Ivory Coast beat Angola 2-0. AFP PHOTO/ SIA KAMBO Expand

Transportation and accessibility for fans

Airbnb has partnered with Philadelphia Soccer 2026 to provide complimentary SEPTA Broad Street Line rides home after all six FIFA World Cup matches in Philadelphia, according to FIFA.

Free rides from NRG Station will begin at halftime and continue for two hours after each match.

Regular fares apply for travel to the matches.

There will be increased service on the B1 and B2 on game days to serve both game attendees and our regular riders.

The B1 and B2 offer convenient and frequent service to the Stadium Complex via NRG Station.

Tap your contactless credit card, debit card, smartphone or watch to pay your fare or purchase/load a SEPTA Key card . Regular fares ($2.90) apply for all travel to the game. Fans under 12 ride free.

All SEPTA lots ($2) and garages ($4) charge for daily-use parking—this includes nights, weekends, and match days. Download the SEPTA Park app to pay using your smartphone.

Additional security personnel and SEPTA staff will be available at stations to help fans during FIFA World Cup 26™ . Trains will be crowded during peak times even with extra service. Check out these tips to know before you go:

Check for service alerts

Spread out on platforms. The first and last cars are frequently less crowded.

Get to your destination early and leave later.

Consider alternative modes like bus to get around.

If you’re using highways or streets to get around, check out the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) real time traffic map on their website or social media for current conditions, including detours and closures.

Victor Argothy, a lifelong Ecuadorian soccer fan living in Philadelphia (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

Preparing for record crowds at the Sports Complex

NRG Station at the Sports Complex will serve as the main hub for tens of thousands of soccer fans traveling to and from World Cup matches, according to SEPTA.

SEPTA has invested millions of dollars in improvements at NRG Station, including a new roof, platform resurfacing, a ventilation system, LED lighting upgrades and more than 10,000 new wayfinding signs across the system.

"Because this is everywhere. It's at Fairmount Park. It's at the Stadium Complex. It's at local bars and restaurants. It's a different type of event we've ever prepared for," SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said.

Officials are urging fans to stay at the stadium for up to two hours after the final whistle before heading back to the station.

"We can transport about 15,000 people per hour on the B (Broad Street Line) It is possible we could carry up to 40,000 people based on the estimate of these matches. So that could take up to two, two-and-a-half hours to clear NRG Station." Mary Ann Tierney, SEPTA Chief Officer, Control Center, said.

SEPTA will add extra trains, overnight service and more than 700 blue-vested ambassadors to help guide visitors. Sauer said, "Our Eagles games have been big as well and we've set ridership records out of this station for the biggest Eagles home games. And we expect to do far more than that. And we have to do that six times."

Officials say regular riders will also benefit from these upgrades, not just World Cup visitors.



