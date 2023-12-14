Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia's Medical Examiner abruptly resigns for unknown reason

Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia's Medical Examiner Dr. Constance DiAngelo abruptly resigned this week, city officials said.

Dr. DiAngelo, who was one of the city's highest paid employees, left the job on Tuesday for reasons unknown. 

The Philadelphia Health Department and Mayor Kenney's Office declined to provide details on Dr. DiAngelo's resignation.

Dr. DiAngelo was named Philadelphia Medical Examiner last October, with a starting salary of $314K per year.