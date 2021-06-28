Philadelphia's outdoor pools to open on rolling basis beginning June 30

article

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation officials announced Monday that the City’s outdoor pools will open on a rolling basis beginning Wednesday, June 30.

As such, 16 public pools are expected to open by the weekend. An additional 31 pools scheduled will open on a rolling basis over the next few weeks.

All of the pools will offer daily open swim and free swim lessons.

"Philadelphia public pools are a great way to cool down, have fun, and stay active this summer," said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell. "We're pleased to be able to provide residents, and especially young people, with the chance to make some great summer memories as we continue to safely emerge from this pandemic."



Altogether, the City will open 47 outdoor pools this summer against the backdrop of a nationwide lifeguard shortage compounded by local hiring and recruitment challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



In addition, residents can stay cool and have fun this summer by visiting any of our 90+ spraygrounds, open seven days a week through Labor Day.

