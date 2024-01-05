Philadelphia's snowless streak expected to continue as rain dominates weekend storm

You might see some flakes in Philadelphia this weekend, but forecasters don't believe it will be enough to break the city's ongoing snowless streak.

The National Weather Service said there's only a 3% chance of seeing an inch or more of snow in Philly this weekend, meaning the over 700-day-old streak will continue.

The last measurable snowfall that blanketed the Philadelphia-area was back on Jan. 29, 2022, when forecasters measured nearly 6 inches of powder.

The ongoing record has far surpassed the second-longest snow drought in Philadelphia of 661 days that ended on Dec. 15 1973.

Featured article

Forecasters say this weekend's storm will barge into our area around 3 p.m. Saturday, with a wintry mix in Philadelphia, and rain in South Jersey and Delaware.

Models show the rain-snow line lifting north of Philadelphia, and impacting places west of the city with a slushy mix that will eventually switch to mostly rain.

Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the northernmost reaches of our area, including Northampton, Carbon and Monroe counties.

Forecasters believe these places could see snowfall totals between 6–10 inches between Saturday afternoon and late-day Sunday.