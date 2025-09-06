Philadelphia weather: Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected through Saturday

The Brief Rain is coming to the Philly metro area this weekend, with heavy rain expected to continue for much of Saturday. Much of the area is on a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m., with a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in the Trenton area. As the day goes on, more and more storms are expected to soak the area, eventually clearing out by Sunday afternoon.



Heavy rain is coming to the Philadelphia metro area this weekend, with storms expected through Saturday, and much of the area under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

Philadelphia forecast for the weekend

Timeline:

Heavy rain is already dropping on much of the region, with more and more and more storms expected throughout the day Saturday, according to FOX 29 Meteorologist Drew Anderson. Most of the area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Heavy, blinding rain is expected, caused by the high humidity in the area. Storms will bring lots of lightning and strong winds capable of causing damage.

"Look at this at dinnertime, that's when it'll be nasty," said Anderson.

What's next:

The storms are expected to continue through the night, with some showers Sunday morning. But, all the rain is expected to clear out by Sunday afternoon, with temperatures in the 70s.