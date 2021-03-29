Phillies honor frontline workers with banners around Citizens Bank Park

article

The faces of frontline heroes now surrounds Citizens Bank Park and will be celebrated by the Phillies and their fans on Opening Day.

The frontline heroes were selected from nearly 500 nominations submitted in early February by fans.

Each submission detailed heartwarming and personal video testimonies of local essential workers who stepped up to the plate to help the city and the community during the pandemic.

After taking part in a recent Phillies photo shoot, the honorees are being spotlighted on official "Frontline Hero" street banners that flank the ballpark.

The banners, typically reserved for Phillies players, were installed last week. Among the frontline heroes are bus drivers, nurses, doctors, dentists, shop owners, and nursing aides.

In addition, the Phillies will honor the selected frontline heroes as part of Opening Day ceremonies on Thursday, April 1, at Citizens Bank Park.

"We were overwhelmed by our fans’ passionate stories of so many brave individuals who have been on the front lines since the onset of the pandemic," said Michael Harris, Phillies Vice President, Marketing & New Media. "As we celebrate the excitement of our home opener, we tip our caps to all these remarkable men and women who represent the countless essential workers who continually go above and beyond every day."

