Phillies honor Philadelphia police officer injured in deadly airport shooting

An emotional moment emerged among a night full of celebrations at Citizens Bank Park as the Phillies claimed victory in Game 1 of the NLCS Monday night.

Officer Raul Ortiz received an outpouring of support from every Phillies fan as the entire stadium joined for a standing ovation in his honor.

Appearing on the jumbotron with a sling, the Philadelphia officer flashed Castellano's now-signature ring gesture.

Ortiz was sporting a Phillies jersey when he was released from the hospital over the weekend. He was being treated after a shooting at Philadelphia International Airport that claimed the life of a fellow officer.

On Monday, U.S. Marshals made an arrest in the murder of Officer Richard Mendez, but the search is still on for other suspects.