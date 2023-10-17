Expand / Collapse search

Phillies honor Philadelphia police officer injured in deadly airport shooting

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - An emotional moment emerged among a night full of celebrations at Citizens Bank Park as the Phillies claimed victory in Game 1 of the NLCS Monday night.

Officer Raul Ortiz received an outpouring of support from every Phillies fan as the entire stadium joined for a standing ovation in his honor.

Appearing on the jumbotron with a sling, the Philadelphia officer flashed Castellano's now-signature ring gesture.

Ortiz was sporting a Phillies jersey when he was released from the hospital over the weekend. He was being treated after a shooting at Philadelphia International Airport that claimed the life of a fellow officer.

Related

Arrest made in connection with murder of Officer Richard Mendez at PHL
article

Arrest made in connection with murder of Officer Richard Mendez at PHL

Authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting at Philadelphia International Airport that killed and officer and wounded another.

On Monday, U.S. Marshals made an arrest in the murder of Officer Richard Mendez, but the search is still on for other suspects.