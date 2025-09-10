Phillies host First Responders Night to honor 9/11 victims, families

The Brief The Philadelphia Phillies are hosting First Responders Night on the anniversary of Sept. 11 on Thursday. Survivor families of fallen heroes will be recognized, and the widow of a fallen police sergeant will throw out the the ceremonial first pitch. Toyota, a sponsor of FOX 29, said this special night will show appreciation, love and care to first responders and their families



The Philadelphia Phillies are hosting First Responders Night with our sponsor Toyota on the anniversary of Sept. 11 at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday.

The special night will recognize the Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation, which provides support to families of fallen or critically injured police officers, firefighters and EMTs.

What they're saying:

Associate Director Jack Costello said several survivor families will be there and the widow of Philadelphia Police Sergeant Jaime Roman and their son will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

"I know she’s a big Phillies fan and I know Jaime, her son Jaime, it would be a great opportunity for him. A once in a lifetime chance," said Costello. "I think every night should be First Responders Night. Too often, I think we take firefighters, police officers. EMT workers for granted. So, any attention, any acknowledgment we can send their way, I think is needed. I think it’s needed for them to know their service and sacrifice is meaningful and appreciated."

SUGGESTED: Trump to attend NYC Yankees game on 9/11 anniversary

"I’ve never pitched before but I’m going to go and give it what I got," said Jazmin Hernandez, wife of fallen Sergeant Roman. "I would feel honored to be there representing my husband and all of the fallen heroes and I think it’s very important to have events like that one and be a part of it. We are families coming together who all share the same loss and heartache. I think [Sergeant Roman] going to be laughing at me. I hope I make him proud."

The backstory:

Sergeant Roman died in the line of duty at the age of 31 on September 10, 2024, after suffering gunshot injuries he sustained during a traffic stop in Kensington a few months earlier in June.

Why you should care:

FOX 29 sponsor Toyota said it’s so important for them to take part in the Phillies First Responders Night to support those who serve our community.

"We want to do whatever we can to maybe make it just a little bit easier," said Paul Muller, President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association. "They’re not alone. We appreciate the sacrifices their husband, wife, son, daughter made and we just want to be involved with that and make sure that they recognize that somebody cares."

What's next:

The Phillies First Responders Night against the Mets will air on FOX 29 Thursday starting at 7:15 p.m.