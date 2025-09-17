'Phillies Karen' costumes popping up at ballparks just in time for Halloween
PHILADELPHIA - You can always count on Philadelphia sports fans to poke some fun at crazy situations, and the "Phillies Karen" debacle is no exception!
What we know:
Three fans were spotted dressed as the "Phillies Karen" during a game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles this week.
From gray wigs and black glasses to Phillies jerseys over red hoodies, they didn't miss a detail.
The Philadelphia Phillies posted a video of the costumed trio with the prediction, "Gonna be a popular Halloween costume this year."
But they weren't the only ones!
A man and woman posed for photos as the "Phillies Karen" at Citizens Bank Park last week as the crowd cheered them on.
Who is the "Phillies Karen?"
The backstory:
"Phillies Karen" was coined to name a woman spotted taking a homerun ball from a young Phillies fan at a Marlins game earlier this month.
The boy's dad was able to grab the ball after center fielder Harrison Bader hit a solo home run into the left-field stands.
Moments later, a woman wearing Phillies gear confronted the man and eventually left with the ball. However, the boy got the chance to meet Bader after the game and take home a signed bat.
Video of the bizarre scene has since gone viral, sparking endless memes and the search for the woman's identity.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the Philadelphia Phillies, SecretPhiladelphia and previous reporting by FOX 29.