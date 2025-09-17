Expand / Collapse search

'Phillies Karen' costumes popping up at ballparks just in time for Halloween

Published  September 17, 2025 2:03pm EDT
    • Phillies fans have been dressing up as the "Phillies Karen" at recent games.
    • A viral video of a woman taking a ball from a young Phillies fan sparked the costume.
    • The Phillies predict that it will be a popular costume this Halloween.

PHILADELPHIA - You can always count on Philadelphia sports fans to poke some fun at crazy situations, and the "Phillies Karen" debacle is no exception!

What we know:

Three fans were spotted dressed as the "Phillies Karen" during a game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles this week.

From gray wigs and black glasses to Phillies jerseys over red hoodies, they didn't miss a detail.

The Philadelphia Phillies posted a video of the costumed trio with the prediction, "Gonna be a popular Halloween costume this year."

But they weren't the only ones!

A man and woman posed for photos as the "Phillies Karen" at Citizens Bank Park last week as the crowd cheered them on.

Who is the "Phillies Karen?"

The backstory:

"Phillies Karen" was coined to name a woman spotted taking a homerun ball from a young Phillies fan at a Marlins game earlier this month.

The boy's dad was able to grab the ball after center fielder Harrison Bader hit a solo home run into the left-field stands.

Moments later, a woman wearing Phillies gear confronted the man and eventually left with the ball. However, the boy got the chance to meet Bader after the game and take home a signed bat.

Video of the bizarre scene has since gone viral, sparking endless memes and the search for the woman's identity.

