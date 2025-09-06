Young Phillies fan has homerun ball taken by woman at Marlins game, teams rally behind family
MIAMI - A bizarre scene at a Phillies-Marlins game went viral after a dispute over a home run ball led to a young fan losing the baseball, only to be made right by the player who hit it. The incident, which took place at loanDepot Park, quickly garnered attention online.
Fan disagreement over a baseball
What we know:
In the fourth inning of the Phillies’ 9-3 win over the Miami Marlins, center fielder Harrison Bader hit a solo home run into the left-field stands. As fans scrambled for the ball, a man came up with it and gave it to a young boy. Both were wearing Phillies gear.
Moments later, a woman wearing Phillies apparel approached the man and appeared to shout at him. The man then took the ball from the boy's glove and gave it to the woman. It is not clear from videos of the incident who initially secured the ball when it landed in the stands.
Later in the game, a member of the Marlins’ staff gave the boy a prize pack. The boy then met with Harrison Bader outside the Phillies’ clubhouse and was given a signed bat, according to the Associated Press.
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Harrison Bader #2 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits an RBI single against the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning at American Family Field on September 01, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermo
Similar incident at the U.S. Open
The incident is the second viral moment in recent days involving an adult taking memorabilia from a young fan. The previous incident at the U.S. Open involved a man who took a tennis player’s hat from a young fan, an act for which he later apologized and returned the item.
