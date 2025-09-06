Young Phillies fan has homerun ball taken by woman at Marlins game, teams rally behind family

The Brief A dispute over a home run ball hit by Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader during a game in Miami went viral on social media. A man picked up a home run ball and gave it to his son, but was approached by a woman, ultimately giving the ball to her. The boy was later given a prize pack and met with Harrison Bader, who gave him a signed bat.



A bizarre scene at a Phillies-Marlins game went viral after a dispute over a home run ball led to a young fan losing the baseball, only to be made right by the player who hit it. The incident, which took place at loanDepot Park, quickly garnered attention online.

Fan disagreement over a baseball

What we know:

In the fourth inning of the Phillies’ 9-3 win over the Miami Marlins, center fielder Harrison Bader hit a solo home run into the left-field stands. As fans scrambled for the ball, a man came up with it and gave it to a young boy. Both were wearing Phillies gear.

Moments later, a woman wearing Phillies apparel approached the man and appeared to shout at him. The man then took the ball from the boy's glove and gave it to the woman. It is not clear from videos of the incident who initially secured the ball when it landed in the stands.

Later in the game, a member of the Marlins’ staff gave the boy a prize pack. The boy then met with Harrison Bader outside the Phillies’ clubhouse and was given a signed bat, according to the Associated Press.

Similar incident at the U.S. Open

The incident is the second viral moment in recent days involving an adult taking memorabilia from a young fan. The previous incident at the U.S. Open involved a man who took a tennis player’s hat from a young fan, an act for which he later apologized and returned the item.