Phillies Opening Day forecast: Showers threaten to washout Phillies home opener vs. Braves

An incoming system of soaking rain showers has cast some doubt on whether the Phillies Opening Day match-up against the Atlanta Braves will happen.

Forecasters expect scattered showers on Wednesday to usher in more widespread rain by Thursday morning that will be heaviest before noon in Philadelphia.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the rain will continue through the afternoon, and will remain steady by the scheduled 3 p.m. first pitch at Citizens Bank Park.

Showers taper off in the late afternoon, but Phillies' grounds crew members will have their work cut out for them to keep the field playable after the deluge of rain.

Paired with the soaking wet weather, forecasters predict daytime temperatures in the low-50s to peak that will peak at 52 degrees during the late afternoon.

Should game 1 of 162 happen tomorrow, Zack Wheeler will get the start for the Phillies and Spencer Strider will pitch for the Braves.