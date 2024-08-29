Phillie Phanatic named best mascot in MLB: Where do other Philly mascots rank?

Philadelphia mascots hold a special place in the hearts of all Philadelphians - and it seems sports fans across the country are feeling the same love!

The Phillie Phanatic was just named the best mascot in the MLB by a study that surveyed 2,000 baseball fans.

They were asked questions about who their favorite mascot was, which is the scariest, what mascots bring to the game experience and what they like most about mascots.

So, where did the Phanatic rank overall this year?

The beloved green mascot was somehow knocked out of the top spot by both Chicago Bulls mascots - Benny the Bull and Benji.

However, the Philly icon wasn't the only Philadelphia mascot to make the list.

Gritty took 4th place for best overall sports team mascot, while being named the NHL's ‘Mascot of the Year’ for the second time!

The Eagles' Swoop got 17th, while the Sixers' Franklin took 20th and the Union's Phang placed 73rd.

Top ten mascot rankings: