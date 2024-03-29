Phillies share 2024 season hype video ahead of Opening Day: 'We're tired of knocking on the door'

If you weren't excited for Phillies Opening Day already, you will be after you watch the team's 2024 season hype video.

Phillies legend Chase Utley narrates the first half of the video, which recalls the Phillies' 20 years at Citizens Bank Park.

"For 20 years, our house has experienced a lot," Utley says. "Triumph, defeat, heartbreak, euphoria, it's been home to legends, and legends in the making."

The Phillies broke ground on Citizens Bank Park in the summer of 2001, and played their first regular season game against the Reds on Opening Day 2004.

Four seasons later, the Phillies won their first World Series Championship since 1980, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in five games.

"Like our fans, this place has developed a reputation, that's just the way we like it," Utley says. "In a city bursting at the seams with history, our house has had its fair share."

Just as Utley says "It's not time to harp on history", the video narrator switches to current Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott, who says "it's time to make more history."

"Our team's story is not done, it's barely been written," Stott says, overlaid on a montage of highlights from the Phillies' exciting 2023 season.

The Phillies are largely bringing back the same roster that brought them to the doorstep of the World Series last season, and many players who got a taste of World Series action two seasons ago against the Houston Astros.

"It's been a long two decades, but this is the only looking back we're doing," Stott says. "Because we're tired of knocking on the door: it's time to kick it down."