Phillies surprise Delco family with backyard transformation, Dickie Noles appearance

The Almada brothers, who lost their father unexpectedly, received a heartwarming surprise this Father's Day, thanks to the Philadelphia Phillies and a team of dedicated volunteers.

The transformation of their backyard brought smiles to their faces during a difficult time.

What we know:

In Malvern, a group of volunteers worked tirelessly to prepare a special surprise for the Almada family.

The Phillies partnered with King Swings to turn the family's backyard into a dream playground, complete with a custom-built swing set and a wiffle ball field.

This gesture was aimed at bringing joy to the Almada brothers, who lost their father, Giovanny, in December 2023.

What they're saying:

Elmer King from King Swings expressed the motivation behind the project.

"Obviously yesterday was Father's Day and I'm sure they're going through a tough time and it's just something that we wanted to do as an organization to help make a good day great,' said King.

Diana Almada, the boys' mother, shared her excitement about the surprise. "It was quite a feat to surprise them and get them out of the house, but it was awesome!" she said.

Nine-year-old Gio Almada was thrilled upon returning home/ "I just came back from the mall and I'm like what's happening?" said the nine-year-old.

"Thank you, it's all I can say," expressed Sammy Almada, 11.

Big picture view:

The event was made even more special with the presence of Dickie Noles from the 1980 World Series Team, who allowed Sammy to try on his championship ring.

"I think it's a wonderful day, a great environment, King Swings, the Phillies, all the people in the community. I think this is just awesome," Noles commented on the day's significance.

Local perspective:

"Through such a tough time to see all these people still come together and create such a community, it's been a huge relief and support for us," Diana Almada reflected on the community's support.

The surprise brought joy and comfort to a family missing their father, showcasing the power of community and kindness.